It's being called one of the biggest changes to daily syndicated television since Oprah Winfrey ended her talk show. The 25-year run of "Judge Judy" is coming to an end.

Judy Sheindlin is expected to make a formal announcement Monday on "Ellen," according to Variety and other outlets.

Walking away is no small thing. According to Variety, Sheindlin is paid $47 million per year to sit behind the bench, making her one of the highest-paid stars on any TV show. Her show is a ratings bonanza, leading many local television stations which carry it to make it their lead-in to their afternoon or early evening newscasts.

But Sheindlin, 77, reportedly plans to launch a new show called "Judy Justice." Details of that show have not been revealed.

Sheindlin reportedly told Ellen that fans will be able to watch another full year of original "Judge Judy" episodes before it goes to reruns.

Variety reports "Judge Judy" has been the highest-rated court program every year it has been on the air.