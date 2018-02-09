After a moving ceremony Saturday honoring the late Sen. John McCain, a private memorial service is scheduled Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where McCain will be buried.

McCain's family, friends, Naval Academy Class of 1958 peers, Naval and military leaders and the Brigade of Midshipmen are invited to the ceremony held in Naval Academy Chapel, McCain's office said.

Among those speaking will be son Jack McCain, a Navy helicopter pilot, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., McCain's closest friend in the Senate, and General David Petraeus. Son Doug McCain, a retired Navy pilot, and former chief of staff Mark Salter will also read scripture passages at the service.

The U.S. Navy Choir is slated to sing hymns "Amazing Grace" and "Faith of our Fathers."

After the ceremony, McCain will be brought to the Naval Academy Cemetery where he is to be buried next to Navy pal Charles "Chuck" Larson.

In his memoir published earlier this year, "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations," McCain reflected on how he wanted to spend his final days, revealing his desire to be buried next to Larson.

"I want to watch the hawks hunt from the sycamore, and then take my leave bound for a place near my old friend Chuck Larson, in the cemetery on the Severn (River), back where it began," he wrote.

The two were known as the "odd couple." McCain was nicknamed "McNasty" for his no-rules attitude that in-turn left him near the bottom of his graduating class, while Larson was a high-achieving naval student who scored good grades.

They shared a friendship, which remained strong throughout their lives, until Larson's death in 2014 at age 77.

At the time of Larson's death, McCain said in a statement he could think of "no finer example of honorable" and faithful service to the country than that of Larson's.

The Sunday services will cap off a week-long remembrance of McCain, during which the "maverick" was remembered in Arizona and Washington, D.C.

A service held at the National Cathedral Saturday featured eulogies from McCain's daughter Meghan and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Before the service, McCain's motorcade stopped at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall, where wife Cindy McCain laid a wreath to honor her husband, a former Navy aviator and prisoner of war, and other Vietnam War veterans.

McCain lied in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, and many of his congressional peers honored him at services. Earlier in the week, McCain was remembered in Arizona, where he also lied in state at the state capitol.

During a ceremony in Arizona, former Vice President Joe Biden reflected on the senator's "ageless" code.

"It wasn’t about politics with John. You could disagree on substance," Biden said. "It was about the underlying values that animated everything John did."

PHOTOS: John McCain's funeral in Washington, DC
Cindy McCain looks on as a joint military service casket team carries the casket of the late Senator John McCain following his funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Cindy McCain (C) the widow of US Senator John McCain and her sons and daughters look on after a Military Honor Guard placed the casket of US Senator John McCain into a hearse at the end of his memorial service on September 1, 2018.
Members of the Church pray over the casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, during the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
A Military Honor Guard, followed by the McCain family, places the casket of US Senator John McCain into a hearse at the end of his memorial service for at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
The casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, is carried out after the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
Former US Senator Kelly Ayotte (R) walks past the casket after speaking during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
Meghan McCain leaves the podium after speaking during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
Former US President George W. Bush speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain into the Washington National Cathedral for a memorial service in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The casket of late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, is seen during the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
Former US Senator Joe Lieberman speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
Meghan McCain, daughter of US Senator John McCain, speaks during a memorial service for her father at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
People attend a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
A military honor guard team carries the casket of late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) as it arrives at the Washington Cathedral for a religious service on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Family members of Sen. John McCain, watch as his wife, Cindy McCain (R) accompanied by Chief of Staff John Kelly (3rd R) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd R) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on September 1, 2018.
Members of the McCain family watch joint service members carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 01, 2018.
Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L), lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
Bridget (L) McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on September 1 2018.
Cindy McCain (C), wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (L), arrives to lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
Cindy McCain, wife of US Senator John McCain, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd L) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on September 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
The family of US Senator John McCain watches as a Military Honor Guard carries his casket from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
A crowd gathers before Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain arrives to lay a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on September 1, 2018.

Contributing: Christal Hayes, Donovan Slack and Richard Wolf, USA TODAY; Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, The Arizona Republic

