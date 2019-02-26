Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he's had several meetings with his family about running for President in 2020 and "there's a consensus" that they want him to run. 

Biden's remarks came during a panel discussion with presidential historian Jon Meacham at the University of Delaware. 

Biden said that he's "very close to making a decision" but wouldn't want to make it a "fool's errand." 

He also added that he can die a happy man, even if he never gets to live in the White House. 

Biden would join an already crowded field of Democratic candidates hoping to snag the party's nomination. 

