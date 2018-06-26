NEW YORK — Jerry Seinfeld isn't sure why ABC bothered to fire Roseanne Barr.

Last month, the network earned praise for its swift cancellation of "Roseanne," just hours after Barr tweeted a racist slur describing former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett. ABC recently picked up a "Roseanne" spinoff, tentatively titled "The Conners," that won't involve the original show's star and executive producer.

But Seinfeld, 64, thinks the network's decision to fire Barr was perhaps too drastic, noting that her long history of offensive behavior was self-sabotage enough.

"I don't even know why they had to do that," Seinfeld told USA TODAY Monday at an event to promote Netflix's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," streaming new episodes July 6. "It seemed like, you don’t need to murder someone that’s committing suicide. I thought the firing was overkill. She's already dead."

He suggested that her show would have collapsed on its own. But asked whether Barr should have been allowed to continue on the hit sitcom, Seinfeld demurred: "I don’t really watch that kind of TV, so I don’t know much about it."

"Roseanne" was part of a recent wave of TV revivals, along with "Will & Grace," "Fuller House" and the upcoming "Last Man Standing," returning this fall on Fox. "Seinfeld," which the comedian created with Larry David, ended on a ratings high in 1998 after nine seasons on NBC. But Seinfeld has no desire to bring it back.

"I don't love that trend," he says. "I'm not a fan of going back. I like to go forward. Make up something new. I don't like retreads, I don't like sequels, I don't like Throwback Thursday. I like to look at old pictures, but other than that, let's move on."

Seinfeld and his co-stars have been dogged by questions about a reunion for years, although he says NBC has not reached out to him directly: "I have heard things, but they know I'm not that type."

