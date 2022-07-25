'Jeopardy!' has reportedly decided who will be the permanent host

As the 38th season of "Jeopardy!" wraps up, it appears a decision has been made about who will be hosting the show moving forward.

WASHINGTON — More than a year and a half after the death of longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, the hit gameshow has reportedly settled on a permanent successor -- or two.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of “Jeopardy!,” according to multiple media reports. The duo have served as interim hosts for the show's 38th season, which wraps up new episodes on July 29, 2022.

Variety said Sony Pictures Entertainment has entered into long-term deals with Bialik and Jennings to split daytime hosting duties, in addition to Bialik hosting planned “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series. TV Line reported it had also confirmed the hosting update.

No official announcement has been made and Deadline cited sources saying the deals were still being finalized.

The show's 39th season will begin airing new episodes on Sept. 12, 2022.

It has been a heavily watched and rather bumpy process along the way as "Jeopardy!" tried to come up with the correct answer for "Who should replace the late Alex Trebek?"

After Trebek's death in November 2020, the show brought in a slew of celebrity guest hosts, including Bialik, Jennings, "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton, and even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In the end, Mike Richards, who'd been the show's executive producer, got the host job and then lost it — and soon after, his producing role — when his past questionable podcast comments resurfaced.

Bialik and Jennings have been at the helm of the award-winning show ever since. A source explained to Variety that more than one host was required because of the plans for more versions of the program.