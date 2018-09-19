Former ESPN host Jemele Hill will narrate LeBron James' upcoming documentary series "Shut Up and Dribble."

Hill, who left ESPN at the end of last month, confirmed the news Wednesday to The Hollywood Reporter, which added that it would be her first job since departing the network. The three-part documentary series is scheduled to debut on Showtime in October.

"Lately LeBron has talked about gender and wanting to uplift and position black women in particular. I get the sense that this is all part of that," Hill told The Hollywood Reporter. "If you look at the societal ladder, black women remain on the lowest rung. He clearly understands that we are facing a unique battle. It means a lot that he understands the intricacies of that."

Appreciate the opportunity. Although I don’t have hops, this is quite the alley oop ✊🏾 https://t.co/w37uEBaedr — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 19, 2018

Hill and James, the Los Angeles Lakers forward, have become among the most notable critics of President Donald Trump in the sports community over the past 18 months.

Hill, 42, was reprimanded by ESPN last year for calling the president a "white supremacist" on Twitter, while James has been blunt and outspoken in his criticism of Trump, some of his policies and some of his rhetoric. Trump, in turn, has taken shots at both individuals on social media.

"I think LeBron, like a lot of people, has been very frustrated by the behavior of this administration," Hill said. "(African-Americans) feel very insulted and vulnerable within this time because of who’s in charge."

Hill left ESPN last month after nearly 12 years with the company as a columnist, podcast host, commentator and "SportsCenter" host. She most recently wrote for The Undefeated, a website owned by the company that examines the intersection of race, sports and culture.

