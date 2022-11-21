First photo released of Jay Leno since suffering severe burns from car fire

The burn center where Jay Leno was being treated shared a photo of the former "Tonight Show" host as he left the hospital.

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Jay Leno is headed home after more than a week in the hospital where he was treated for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car.

The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles also shared on Monday the first photo of the former “Tonight Show” host since he suffered burns to his face, hands and chest.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement shared with multiple media outlets announcing Leno's release.

Grossman previously said Leno had undergone one surgery and a second was planned.

The fire occurred at the Burbank garage where Leno stores his famed collection of cars and other motor vehicles. In a statement last week, Leno referred to the burns as “serious” but said he would need only "a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Grossman said he appreciated Leno's eagerness but has cautioned him to be realistic.

“I had to tell him that he needs to step back a little bit and just realize that some of this takes time," he said. “He’s very compliant, he understands that. I think he’s realizing that he does need to perhaps take it a little slower than he initially anticipated.”

The doctor said he expects Leno to make a full recovery but that it was too early to know if there would be “remnants” of the injury. He didn't elaborate.