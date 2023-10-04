It's National Siblings Day!

Hug your brother. Text your sister. Monday, April 10 is National Siblings Day!

TEXAS, USA — Siblings, they're your best friends or maybe your worst enemies too.

Either way, you're stuck with each other for life, so celebrate them on Monday, on National Siblings Day.

Many sibling relationships change and evolve over the years.

They can provide encouragement or competition and even remind of us our most embarrassing moments.

The best way to celebrate sibling day is to spend time together.

If that's not possible-- at least call or text your brother or sister -- so they know you're thinking of them.

