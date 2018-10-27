According to Jim Carrey, there's nothing funny about the state of politics today. But that doesn't stop him from reaching for a timely joke that even he admits "may be a little soon."

While accepting the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for humor Friday at the Beverly Hilton, Carrey quipped, "I'm glad (this trophy) didn't come in the mail." He added, maybe only half-joking, "I don't have packages delivered to my home."

The honoree was referencing the 10 suspected explosive devices that were sent to Democratic Party leaders and supporters and recovered this week.

"It is my job to try (for a joke)," he said, defending himself, because fellow award recipient Cate Blanchett earlier in the night said that there's no way to joke about suspicious packages.

.@JimCarrey while accepting @BAFTA #britannias award 🏆: “I’m glad it didn’t come in the mail— maybe a little soon (for that pipe bomb joke)” pic.twitter.com/75jUt4Gw1W — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) October 27, 2018

Carrey, a longtime critic of President Trump who recently shared his artwork depicting an explosive device in Trump's mouth, then got serious, all without mentioning the president's name.

In his speech, he talked about the award's namesake, silent film star Chaplin, and compared the legendary actor's behavior to what he feels is going on in America.

"Chaplin alchemized his pain, turned it into art. Exquisite, timeless, healing art," Carrey said. "He took on the American Right Wing of his day, its worst evils: hatred of immigrants, contempt for the truth, greed and the abuse of power. We are fighting those same evils today. ... We have capitalism without a conscience."

Then, Carrey highlighted those who are doing good today.

"I’d like to dedicate this award to those who remind us of our virtues. Who remind us of the truth." He recognized Charles Chaplin, Christopher Steel, Christine Blasey Ford, Colin Kaepernick and "one of my good friends and one of the greatest artists of our time, Robert De Niro, whose life was threatened this week, along with many other incredibly decent people who bring joy to the world."

.@JimCarrey gets huge cheers for dedicating his Charlie Chaplin award to Christine Blasey Ford, Colin Kaepernick & Robert De Niro, “one of my good friends and one of the greatest artists of our time, whose life was threatened this week” #brittanias @BAFTA @BAFTALA pic.twitter.com/4zU9FiLoSY — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) October 27, 2018

In closing, Carrey acknowledged that his speech wasn't exactly comedic.

"I know this wasn’t funny, but it’s not very funny right now. And I want it to be. And I will be again," he said. "Let’s get the balance back, OK?"

But before the night ended, Carrey couldn't help but let himself be a little bit funny.

The comedian returned to the stage at the close of the show to feign drunk, stumble around, lean on host Jack Whitehall and and pretend to drink from his award.

