WASHINGTON — State media outlet IRIB in Iran is reporting that a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukranian Airlines has crashed after take off from Imam Khomeini Airport outside of Tehran.

The crash happened several hours after Iran fired missiles into Iraq targeting airbases where the U.S. houses troops, and the two incidents are not believed to be related.

As the Associated Press reports, Iranian state media said the airplane was carrying at least 170 passengers and crew when it crashed near an airport outside of the Iranian capital of Tehran. State TV had earlier reported 180 people on board.

The flight tracking website FlightRadar 24 identifies it as Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752. It originated in Tehran and was headed to Kyiv. Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 stopped sending data almost immediately afterward.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh reportedly said. “An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

Video shown on Iran's state media outlet IRIB apparently filmed by a witness purportedly shows a plane as it crashed.

Boeing tweeted it was aware of the reports and was gathering more information.

Bloomberg is citing Iran's ISNA who are reporting that the plane was a Boeing 737 jet that crashed due to technical issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.