A Las Vegas man caught with a backpack of 200 stolen identities and 250 prepaid debit cards was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in prison. Prosecutors said he was engaged in a scheme to file false tax returns using the stolen identities.

The Department of Justice said Josiah Ntekume used the identities to establish the prepaid accounts. His co-conspirators allegedly provided him with the names, addresses, birth dates and social security numbers necessary to set up these accounts. Then, the co-conspirators allegedly caused fraudulent tax refunds to be deposited into those accounts.

Ntekume was arrested in 2012. At the time of his arrest, prosecutors say he had 250 prepaid debit cards with more than $200,000 in fraudulent refunds loaded on them. He also had stolen identities for nearly 200 more people that were used to file false returns or establish more prepaid debit cards.

Ntekume pleaded guilty last December to aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, theft of government property, and fraud in connection with access devices.

He was sentenced to 65 years in prison Wednesday. Ntekume will also have to pay $221,599 in restitution.

The Department of Justice did not specify how these identities were stolen, but it's a good reminder this tax season to take care of protecting your personal information. Identity thieves can use it to file fraudulent returns and get your refund before you have a chance to file it yourself.

Here are some tips from the IRS to protect yourself against identity theft: