CHIANG RAI, Thailand — The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a cave in northern Thailand described the moment they realized they finally had been found, as they appeared at a news conference Wednesday after leaving the hospital where they had been recuperating.

"We were digging stones on top of the hill and we heard voices," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. He said the coach told everyone to be quiet.

"We weren't sure if it was for real," Adul said. "So we stopped and listened. And it turned out to be true. I was shocked."

Adul said he then snatched a flashlight from another team member and rushed down to meet the two British divers who found them nearly 10 days after they became trapped in the flooded cave.

Twelves boys and their football coach Ekkapol Chantawong (L), rescued from deep inside a Thai cave after being trapped, wave as they arrive for a press conference in Chiang Rai on July 18, 2018, following their discharge from the hospital.

The group, looking healthy, entered the news conference to applause from reporters and classmates and put on a quick demonstration of their ball-handling skills on a miniature soccer field set up in the hall where they met journalists from around the world.

They then hugged their friends before taking seats up front with doctors and members of the Thai navy SEAL unit that helped bring them out, along with others who helped them during their ordeal, which ended after more than two weeks when they were brought out of the cave last week.

The boys, whose ages range from 11 to 16, and their coach answered questions submitted by the media, including about the lessons they learned during their experience.

"I feel stronger, I have more patience, endurance, tolerance," said 13-year-old Mongkol Boonpiam.

Adul said, "This experience teaches me not to live life carelessly."

Several said they want to become professional soccer players, while four said they wanted to emulate the heroes who saved them.

"I want to be a navy SEAL because I want to help others," said one.

Rescued Thai football coach Ekkapol Chantawong (L) together with 12 children pays tribute during a press conference in Chiang Rai on July 18, 2018 to volunteer and former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan who died during the rescue operation.

All said they want to apologize to their parents, most of whom they had not informed in advance about the trek to the cave after soccer practice.

"I know my mom is going to punish me and I am in big trouble with my mother," one of the boys said when asked what he expected to happen when he got home.

Doctors said the 13 were healthy in body and mind. They said the boys gained around 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) on average since they were rescued from the cave. They were said to have lost an average of 4 kilograms (9 pounds) during the more than two weeks they were trapped in the cave.

The news conference was the first opportunity the members of the team had to speak directly to the media, though video of them was released previously. Officials reviewed questions in advance to make certain none might cause damaging psychological effects.

The Wild Boars teammates had entered the Tham Luang cave on June 23 for what was to be a quick, relaxing excursion after soccer practice. But rain began falling while they were underground, and water filled the caverns, cutting off their escape.

The British divers found the group huddling on a spot of dry ground deep inside the cave on July 2, hungry but generally healthy. An international team of rescuers using diving equipment and pulleys extracted the 12 boys and their coach through the tight, flooded passageways over three days, concluding July 10.

Some of the twelve Thai boys, rescued from a flooded cave after being trapped, arrive to attend a press conference in Chiang Rai on July 18, 2018, following their discharge from the hospital.

Some of the boys were treated for minor infections during their hospital stay, but all 13 have been described as recovering well.

The family of one of the boys was preparing their home for his return Wednesday night.

Banphot Konkum, an uncle who has raised 13-year-old Duangpetch Promthep, said he'll have a renovated bedroom and gifts awaiting him.

"We'll do whatever he wants. If he wants anything we'll buy it for him as a present as we promised that when he gets out, whatever he wants we'll do it for him," Banphot said.

