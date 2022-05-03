How San Antonians can help Ukraine amid growing humanitarian crisis

Several businesses are offering ways for patrons to help during the crisis, and several national and international groups are collecting donations.

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of Ukrainians have reportedly died while tens of thousands have fled their country as the fight to repel Russia's military invasion continues. Many families, however, are choosing to stay in the face of danger.

But there are ways you can help, whether through Alamo City organizations or national efforts.

San Antonio efforts

Ukrainian San Antonio has set up an online portal to collect monetary donations here. The nonprofit is also collecting medical kits to send to those caught in the conflict, and is specifically asking for items like iodine wipes, bandages, gloves, burn spray and others to be included. You can find a full list here.

And Ukrainian San Antonio is hosting a drive every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Hilton Garden Inn at The Rim.

The San Antonio eatery Marioli is also creating unique treats decorated in blue and yellow—the colors of the Ukraine flag. A box of three conchas and three Garibaldis can be purchased for $25 for the time being, with all proceeds going to the country.

Meanwhile, D'Anthony Salonspa's Dominion location is planning a "cut-a-thon," with all proceeds from $30 haircuts going to those impacted by the war. The initiative will start 10 a.m. Sunday and last through 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Ukrainian-owned bakery Laika Cheesecakes also received a massive response in late February when it announced on social media it would be donating 100% of its weekend proceeds to Ukrainian armed forces. Shop staff said more than $72,000 was raised in the effort, adding that they're still accepting donations from customers who feel inclined to support.

GoFundMe fundraisers

GoFundMe has put together a list of several verified fundraising efforts for Ukraine. Complete list here.

Other ways to help

The organization says it continues to deliver “essential humanitarian aid to children and their families” in Ukraine, with donations helping to provide them with food, water, hygiene kits, cash assistance and psychosocial support.

The foundation has been helping children impacted by war since 2015 with donations helping provide psychological and psychosocial support to children and families.

The nonprofit said it is currently raising funds to provide medical and humanitarian aid that will be used by paramedics and doctors in the areas affected by violence in Ukraine.

The IRC said it is working with groups in Poland in Ukraine to provide aid to families displaced by the war as there are now more than one million refugees that have fled to neighboring countries.

The UNHCR helps refugees displaced by violence, conflict and persecution and is now helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with emergency aid and assistance.

Things to remember before donating to a different group

While many of us want to do what we can to help during what is becoming a growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, it's important to ensure your support is going to those affected by the conflict and not fraudsters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends these steps when vetting a charity:

Confirm the charity currently has a presence in the Ukraine. Not all organizations are positioned to provide aid quickly.

Consider what you want to send. It may be difficult to get items like food or clothing directly to Ukrainians. Relief organizations are better equipped to obtain needed items and distribute them. Find out from the organization you support what is the best type of donation. It maybe money.

Consider donating to an experienced charity. New charities may have good intentions but may not be equipped to deal with a disaster or emergency situation.

Think twice before giving to a crowdfunding appeal.

Verify a charity’s trustworthiness before you donate.

The BBB offered this list of additional charities working to help those in the conflict: