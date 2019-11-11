Video linked below has graphic content.
HONG KONG (AP) — A video posted online in Hong Kong shows police shooting at least one protester as demonstrators disrupted the morning rush hour.
A police officer collars one protester and then shoots another who approaches in the video posted on Facebook on Monday by online video outlet Cupid Producer.
The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic.
The officer also fires at a third protester who approached. It was unclear if the protester was hit.
