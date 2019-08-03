If you've ever thought your dog was destined for fame and stardom, then this brewery’s contest may be the first step in the right direction.

Devils Backbone Brewing Company is asking dog owners to submit a photo of their furry best friends into the Adventure Dog Photo Contest, where the winner will be illustrated onto their Gold Leaf Lager cans this summer.

The company feature the submitted photos on their website so the public can vote for their five favorite pups on March 23rd, which is also National Puppy Day.

Entries end the day before voting day on March 22nd. Voting will run through April 5th to determine the five lucky dogs that will be featured on the Gold Leaf cans.

The contest is open to the dog owners over the age of 21 in the following states: Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C.

To submit your dog photo, click here.