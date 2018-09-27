WASHINGTON — Three women have now come out with allegations of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh while he was in high school or college.

The latest accusations came Wednesday from Julie Swetnick, who alleged in a sworn statement that Kavanaugh would drink to excess and "engage in abusive behavior" toward teenage girls when he was in high school at Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Kavanaugh had already been accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her at a high school house party in the early 1980s when he was 17 and she was 15. Ford's accusations were followed by allegations by Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm party at Yale University when they were both students there.

Here's a look at the three women and their accusations:

Christine Blasey Ford



Ford, 51, is a psychology professor and research psychologist at Palo Alto University in northern California. She also teaches in a consortium program with Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

Ford was a student at Holton-Arms School, a private all-girls school in Bethesda, Maryland, when she attended a house party that she believes took place in 1982. She alleges that when she went upstairs to use the bathroom, Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, where he tried to remove her clothes while holding his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh's friend, Mark Judge, was in the room watching and laughing. She said she managed to flee to the bathroom when Judge jumped on her and Kavanaugh, knocking them off the bed.

Kavanaugh and Judge have denied that the incident ever took place.

Deborah Ramirez



Ramirez, 53, is a board member and volunteer at Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence, a group that helps victims of domestic violence. She was raised in Connecticut as a self-described "devout Catholic" and lives in Boulder, Colorado.

Ramirez studied sociology and psychology and graduated from Yale University in 1987, along with Kavanaugh.

She alleged in an interview with The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm party when they were both freshmen. She said that she and Kavanaugh and a small group of other students were playing a drinking game and were both intoxicated. Kavanaugh then exposed his penis and shoved it in her face, Ramirez alleges.

Ramirez told The New Yorker that she hesitated coming forward because she was drunk when the alleged incident took place and "her memories contained gaps."

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegation.

Julie Swetnick



Swetnick, 55, who lives in Washington, D.C., said she graduated from Gaithersburg High School in Montgomery County, Maryland. Both Kavanaugh and Ford attended high school in Montgomery County, although they attended private schools.

She said in a sworn statement released Wednesday that she holds “active clearances” –which require background investigations – for her work at the Treasury Department, the U.S. Mint and the Internal Revenue Service.

Julie Swetnick, in a photo released by her attorney, Michael Avenatti. Swetnick alleges that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh engaged in sexual misconduct at high school parties.

Swetnick said she previously held security clearances for her earlier work with the State Department, Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security. She worked in systems engineering and as a Web master.

In her statement, Swetnick alleged that she witnessed attempts by Kavanaugh and his Georgetown Prep classmate, Mark Judge, to get teenage girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

Swetnick said she was a victim of one of the gang rapes, but she did not allege that Kavanaugh or Judge attacked her.

Kavanaugh flatly denied the allegations Wednesday in a statement released by the White House.

"I don’t know who this is and this never happened," Kavanaugh said.

