Head of Dallas FBI says Mexico is not a safe place to visit right now

The U.S. Department of State issued a level 4 alert for certain parts of Mexico, which is equal to warnings for Afghanistan and Iraq.

DALLAS — The U.S. Department of State consider parts of Mexico to be among the most dangerous places to travel.

The head of the Dallas FBI office spoke with WFAA about the violence across the border.

”I would say Mexico is not a safe country right now in my opinion,” said special agent Chad Yarbrough, Dallas FBI SAC.

Federal law enforcement experts said violence has increased in Mexico after the arrests of notorious drug lord El Chapo and his sons who ran the country’s largest cartel, the Sinaloa Cartel. They said now others are trying to take their place and that’s leading to kidnappings, extortion, robberies and murders.

"I think overall there is always going to be a bit of a turf battle with any cartel whether it’s dismantled, and you have subordinates waiting in the wings to take over those roles," said Eduardo Chaves, the Drug Enforcement Administration's special agent in charge in Dallas.

For the most part, resorts have been safer places for Americans to stay but this weekend seven people were gunned down at a resort in Guanajuato.

And last year, Americans were caught in the crossfire between rival cartels at a Cancun resort.

"I heard a whole lot of popping noises, and someone yelled out shooter," shouted a witness.

Last month, Mexican authorities said four Americans were kidnapped by cartels. Two of them were killed.

“They all got shot at the same time and she watched them die," said the mother of one of the survivors.

Mexican authorities said the tourists were mistaken for rival cartel members.

”Obviously the violence continues to be at a high level there in Mexico,” said Yarbrough.

It is important to note that millions of people travel to Mexico every year without incident, but authorities said going now is at your own risk.