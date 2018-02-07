Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by a third woman who claims the Hollywood mogul performed a forcible sex act on her in 2006.

Manhattan's district attorney announced the charges in an updated indictment Monday.

The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

The updated indictment alleges that he "engaged in oral sex by forcible compulsion" around July 10, 2006.

"A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's penal law," District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said in a statement. "This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice."

Weinstein was not expected to have a court appearance on Monday, the prosecutor's office said.

A grand jury previously indicted him on charges involving two women.

One of the alleged victims in the criminal case, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, with his attorney challenging the credibility of his alleged victims.

