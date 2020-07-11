'We did it' | Vice President-elect Harris shares video of her congratulating Biden

"You're going to be the next President of the United States," Harris said in the 8-second long video posted on Twitter.

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black and South Asian woman elected as vice president of the United States Saturday. The 56-year-old California senator shared a video on Twitter of her phone call with president-elect Joe Biden, "We did it. We did it, Joe," she said.

"You're going to be the next President of the United States," Harris said in the 8-second long video posted on Twitter.

Wearing a sweatshirt and sunglasses, Harris is seen in the video outside smiling and laughing about the momentous moment.

Harris will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government, four years after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Biden and Harris' victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania and soon later, Nevada.

Trump refused to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting.

Biden, 77, staked his candidacy less on any distinctive political ideology than on galvanizing a broad coalition of voters around the notion that Trump posed an existential threat to American democracy. The strategy proved effective, resulting in pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin as well as Pennsylvania, onetime Democratic bastions that had flipped to Trump in 2016.

Biden, in a statement, said he was humbled by the victory and it was time for the battered nation to set aside its differences.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal," he said.