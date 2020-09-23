Life-size Gundam robot caught on video moving, kneeling

The 60-foot-tall robot is to be the centerpiece of a new amusement park near Tokyo.

A 60-foot-tall replica of a Gundam Robot in Japan that actually moves has been taken for a test spin, with videos showing it kneeling, moving its head and pointing to the sky in a fluid motion.

The life-size replica of the RX-78 model Gundam is at the Gundam Factory amusement park in Yokohama near Tokyo, according to Complex and Hypebeast.

Video of the motion tests shared on social media show the Gundam walking forward and backward, slowly kneeling and standing up, pointing to the sky, moving its fingers and head and opening its eyes.

Complex reports the park was set to open in October. Like many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed that.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is quite the Gundam fan. She tweeted she was, "Standing by and ready to suit up" after seeing the video.

Gundam is based on a Japanese anime cartoon that debuted in 1979.