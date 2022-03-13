'We support them' | Gov. Abbott in Houston on 'Day of Prayer for Ukraine'

Throughout the service in north Houston, prayers were said for the Ukrainians living in a modern-day war zone.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation calling Sunday a “Day of Prayer for Ukraine” in Texas. The governor made a stop at the Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in north Houston.

“I have issued a proclamation for the state of Texas for everyone to join in prayer for the country of Ukraine, people of Ukraine,” Abbott said.

The governor was at the church on the day of the prayer proclamation. Abbott told KHOU 11 News that he supports Ukrainian immigrants coming to the U.S. looking for safety.

“We support them, and we will be reaching out to the administration to make sure that they're doing everything they can to assist immigrants who need a place to go to," Abbott said.

As a part of the proclamation, The Governor’s Mansion was lit blue and yellow, a sign that they're standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

Throughout the service, prayers were said for the Ukrainians living in a modern-day war zone. Parishioners shared their thoughts on what’s unfolding overseas.

“One thing we've realized in the Ukraine community is how much support we’re getting, not even from Houston and Texas, across America,” Roman Cherwonogrodzky said.

"From a deeper perspective, prayer means so much. It's uniting the whole world for this cause,” another said.