A Texas girl won "Crazy Hair Day" at her school after her mom turned the girl's hair into Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." The girl's sister posted photos to Twitter to show off the Disney do.

The girl, named Atlantis, had her ponytail dyed green to look like the fish-half of the mermaid, then topped it off by inserting a plastic Ariel doll at the top, just like a hair pick.

Atlantis' sister, named Ariel, tweeted the winning look. It's been retweeted more than 136,000 times since Tuesday and has more than 740,000 likes.

"We’ve grown up loving mermaids thanks to my parents," Ariel said.