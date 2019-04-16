NORTH POLE, Alaska — A girl was expelled by her high school after kneeing a boy in the groin after a group of boys went into the girls' bathroom and blocked the door, according to reports.

The Fairbanks Daily News Miner reported Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole, criticized North Pole High School for the act.

“I said, ‘Good for her,’” Wilson said. “I would have taught my daughter to do the same.”

The seven boys reportedly went into the girls' bathroom to protest their bathroom being used by another student who is transitioning from female to male, KUTV reported.

The female student felt threatened, so she kneed one of the boys in the groin. He was sent to the hospital for his injury, KUTV said.

The transgender student and the female student were not connected, the station said.

The school district defended its actions: "We don't advocate violence as a means for students to attain safety. If a student does use force, we have to evaluate that incident."

