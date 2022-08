It only took seconds for the two buildings to fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh — It took only a few seconds for these residential buildings in India to come down.

The twin towers in Noida were imploded this Sunday.

After the supreme court found last year that the construction of the two 40-story skyscrapers violated the minimum distance norms, CNN affiliate CNN News 18 reported.