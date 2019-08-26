BIARRITZ, France — The latest from the G7 summit:

At the Group of Seven summit in France, President Donald Trump says he'd meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani if the right circumstances exist to resolve the nuclear standoff with Tehran.

Trump said Monday he won't ease sanctions ahead of a possible meeting with the Iranians or provide compensation if Iran agrees to certain conditions. But he said Tehran "may need some money to get over a very rough patch" caused by U.S. economic sanctions.

Trump said French President Emmanuel Macron has discussed how several countries could possibly craft a "letter of credit" to Iran, secured by its oil. Trump says any credit extended to Iran would expire and would have to be paid back quickly.

Rouhani has said he would travel anywhere to meet if it will help his country.

Climate Change

Trump also dismissed concerns about climate change at the summit, saying he's "not going to lose" America's wealth "on dreams" and "windmills."

Trump was asked during a press conference marking the end of the Group of Seven gathering what the world should be doing to address climate change. He skipped a session on the topic earlier Monday.

Trump answered by saying that the U.S. "has tremendous wealth" ''under its feet" and that he's not going to lose it "on dreams, on windmills."

Trump also claims to be "an environmentalist" despite his past statements and says he thinks he knows "more about the environment than most people."

Trump has expressed skepticism about climate science in the past, including falsely describing it as a "hoax" created by the Chinese to hurt the U.S. economy.

Russia

On Russia, Trump said it's better to have Russia "in the tent" rather than "outside the tent" of the group of advanced industrialized economies.

Trump said that he's inclined to invite Russia to next year's summit in the United States and that it's being discussed. Russia was kicked out of the group after it annexed Crimea in 2014.

Trump says some G-7 countries want Russia invited back but others are opposed. Trump didn't single out any nation but noted Germany buys energy from Russia while the U.S. helps defend Europe from Moscow aggression.

European Union officials have said that Russia isn't welcome because it doesn't adhere to democratic principles.

Japan

He also said he is not looking "at this moment" to impose tariffs on automobiles imported from Japan.

The U.S. and Japan say they are nearing a new trade agreement that would include more agricultural exports to Japan, such as beef and pork.

Trump is making clear that imposing auto tariffs in the name of national security is an option at a later date but adds "we're not looking at that. We just want to be treated fairly."

Trump was wrapping up his trip to this year's Group of Seven summit in France on Monday and addressed the prospect of auto tariffs in a press conference.

Trump says Japan has run a large trade surplus with the U.S. and claims new trade deals will help transform the economy, though the trade tensions have spooked financial markets.

Suggestion to hold next meeting at Trump golf course

President Donald Trump insists he has no interest in profiting from next year's Group of Seven summit even as he talks up his private Miami-area golf course as a potential site.

Trump praised Trump National Doral at a televised press conference in France on Monday, touting its acreage, its proximity to the airport, its restaurants and what he called its "magnificent" bungalows with "magnificent views."

Still, he claims he wouldn't "make any money" off the summit even though he still profits from his clubs.

Trump also insists, without evidence, that the presidency will end up costing him $3 billion to $5 billion, even though that number seems impossibly high.

Trump said earlier Monday that Doral would be the likely venue for next year's summit, which the U.S. is hosting. He says, "I think having it in Miami is fantastic."