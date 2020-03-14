BURBANK, Calif. — (WTHR) - Disney is giving parents a bit of a treat as schools close for the coronavirus outbreak.
The Walt Disney Company announced Friday it will release "Frozen 2" on its Disney+ streaming service Sunday, three months ahead of schedule.
The long-awaited sequel to the animated hit "Frozen" was recently released on DVD, but wasn't expected to hit the streaming service until late spring or early summer.
The film will be available in high definition upon release, then in Ultra HD on Tuesday, March 17.
“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in the announcement.
RELATED: WATCH: 2-year-old girl channels Elsa after rare Texas snowfall
RELATED: Disney, Universal parks closing over coronavirus concerns