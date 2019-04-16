French billionaire François-Henri Pinault has pledged 100 million euros to help rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral ravaged by a devastating fire Monday, according to Buzzfeed News.
Pinault made the pledge to AFP and wrote in a statement, "My father and I have decided to release as of now from the funds of Artemis a sum of 100 million euros to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre Dame," Buzzfeed reported.
The French billionaire owns the company Kering, which own luxury fashion brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent, according to The Hill.
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the cathedral and says a national fundraising campaign to restore Notre Dame would be launched Tuesday.
The French leader says he is seeking international help to restore the Paris landmark and calls on the world’s “greatest talents” to help.
The catastrophic fire engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western world as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below.
The blaze collapsed the cathedral's spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but Paris fire chief Jean-Claude Gallet said the church's structure had been saved after firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to the northern belfry.
The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions, immortalized by Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."
