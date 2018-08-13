Former professional wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died at 63. WWE confirmed his death in a press release Monday morning.
Neidhart, who played football for the Oakland Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys before wrestling, rose to fame as part of a wrestling tag team with his brother-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "Hit Man" Hart. Together they were called the Hart Foundation. Hart took to twitter after the news of Neidhart's passing.
He was trained by Bret Hart's father, WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart. The wrestler earned his nickname in an anvil throwing contest.
Neidhart joined the Hart family when he married Stu's daughter Ellie. The couple divorced in 2001 and remarried in 2010. They have three daughters: Jennifer, Natalie, and Kristen.
Neidhart's legacy lives on through his daughter Natalie, who wrestles under the ring name Natalya.
News of his passing spread quickly through the wrestling community, and many starts have expressed their condolences.