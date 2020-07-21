Ford issues three safety recalls on several models

The Ford Motor Company issued three different recalls on vehicles including the 2016-20 Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles for seat wiring problems.

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company issued three safety recalls in the U.S. for more than 20,000 vehicles.

The company said in a news release that one safety recall impacts more than 19,200 select 2016-20 Lincoln MKX and Nautilus vehicles with 16-way power seats. In impacted vehicles, there might be "insufficient clearance between the driver and/or front passenger seat wiring harness and the seat cushion pan, which could cause wiring harness abrasion," Ford said.

If certain wires in the seat are damaged, the airbag system might not deploy during an accident, which would increase the risk of injury.

Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this recall. Affected vehicles were built at Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada from Nov. 11, 2014, to Jan. 24, 2020.

Dealers will install flocking tape on the exposed edge of the 16-way seat cushion frames, inspect the wire harness, and repair or replace as needed. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S37.

The second safety recall by Ford is for select 2021 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with a 7.3-liter engine.

"Affected vehicles were built without certain thermal protection components intended to reduce the interior cabin floor and seat attachment temperatures," Ford said.

The missing part could lead to skin irritation or a minor burn. The company claimed this issue impacted nearly 1,300 vehicles that were built at Ohio Assembly Plant from March 18 to June 8, 2020. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S36.

The final recall only impacts 68 select 2020 Ford Escape and Transit vehicles. Ford said some curtain airbag may not inflate properly during deployment, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Impacted vehicle include the following:

2020 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant on March 18, 2020

2020 Ford Transit vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant from Feb. 18 to March 19, 2020.

Dealers will replace the curtain airbag modules. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S35.