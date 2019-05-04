As female representation continues to be a conversation in television, CBS announced a decision that shows how the times are changing within major networks.

Diana Miller was named new executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” which meant that for the first time in history, all three major network morning programs have executive producers.

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky made the announcement Thursday to promote Miller to executive producer, a position once held by Ryan Kadro who left the show about three months ago, according to CNN Business.

Miller joins a list of women executive producers which includes Libby Leist of NBC’s “Today” show and Roxanna Sherwood of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The news comes shortly after CBS confirmed that Bianna Golodryga, one of the four hosts on “CBS This Morning,” is leaving the show and the network. She was added last fall to the three other co-hosts, Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell and John Dickerson.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.