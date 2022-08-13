Florida school district places safes housing AR-15 rifles in each school in case of emergency

The Vero Beach school district’s sheriff says it’s all in an effort to help keep students safe.

VERO BEACH, Fla. — In Florida, a school district is putting a safe for an AR-15 assault rifle and ammunition inside in each school.

The AR-15 is only inside the school while the resource officer is on campus.

They bring in the AR-15 rifle in a case in the mornings and put it in the safe at the school.

Then, they remove the rifle from the safe when they leave in the evenings.

Some parents were supportive of the measure, while others expressed some concerns.

The sheriff says since the safes were installed, the schools have not had an actual incident where they needed to use the weapons.

