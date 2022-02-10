Florida man rescues stranded, shivering tabby cat during Hurricane Ian

Not long after Mike Ross saved the frightened feline, the air conditioning unit it was perched on was washed into the ocean.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — There have been hundreds of rescues in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but perhaps none went more viral than this one.

Mike Ross saving this terrified tabby cat at Bonita Beach Wednesday has been seen more than one million times on social media.

The female cat is now living with Ross and his family while they try to find its owner.

Because most veterinarians' offices are still closed, they haven't been able to see if the cat is micro-chipped.

If it isn't, they will keep her and decided that Ian would be fitting name.

But since she's a girl, maybe they'll call her Iana or Storm, instead.

