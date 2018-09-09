Hurricane Florence swirled westward across the Atlantic on Sunday, and forecasters predict it will strengthen into a major hurricane that could hit the East Coast toward the end of the week.

Florence is expected to become a "major hurricane" by Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. The Miami-based center defines a major hurricane as one with wind speed greater than 110 mph (177 kph).

A "rapid intensification" was expected to begin Sunday.

At 11 a.m. EDT, Florence's maximum sustained winds were estimated at 75 mph. The storm was centered about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 6 mph.

Hurricane-force winds are extending up to 15 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 115 miles, according to the NHC.

It is forecast to approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday.

The hurricane center said it was still too early to predict its exact path. But forecasters warned that there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surges and freshwater flooding inland from prolonged heavy rainfall from the Carolinas into the mid-Atlantic region.

A National Hurricane Center graphic showing the potential track for Hurricane Florence, as of 11 a.m. Eastern Sunday, Sept. 9.

NHC

The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to give them time to prepare, and the Navy said ships in Virginia's Hampton Roads area would leave port for their own safety.

Dangerous swells generated by Florence affected Bermuda and have begun to reach parts of the Eastern Seaboard.

Here are the 11 AM EDT Key Messages for Hurricane #Florence. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening hazards from storm surge and heavy rainfall from the Carolinas into the mid-Atlantic region later this week https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/cAQTyasGE9 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.