After six long months and 15 storms, the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season officially comes to its merciful end Friday.

The two most newsworthy and devastating hurricanes this year were Florence in September and Michael in October. Florence, which brought catastrophic flooding to the Carolinas, killed over 50 people, caused billions of dollars of property damage and shattered all-time rainfall and flood records in both states.

Though it hit only as a Category 1, the storm's calling card was rain, not wind: The remnants of the storm stalled over the eastern Carolinas, dumping 2 to 3 feet of soaking rain across the region.

When describing the flooding in late September, Keith Hendrick of Conway, South Carolina, told NBC News that "I just can't believe what we are all seeing happen." He said the historic flooding was "unbelievable; it really is."

In October, Michael brought death and destruction to the Florida Panhandle and other parts of the southeastern United States.

Hurricane Michael, which killed over 40 people, made landfall along the panhandle on Oct.10 as a Category 4 hurricane. At the time of the landfall, it was packing winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 status, AccuWeather said. That made it the strongest storm to ever hit the Florida Panhandle.

Michael's winds obliterated coastal areas of the Panhandle, including the town of Mexico Beach, and major damage was also reported in Panama City.

“It looks like a tornado came through," said Liberty County Judge Kenneth Hosford told the Tallahassee Democrat after the storm passed.

Michael was also the third-most-intense hurricane to ever make landfall in the United States, with a minimum central pressure of 27.13 inches of mercury. Only the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 and 1969's Hurricane Camille were more intense at landfall, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach.

When classified by wind speed, it was the fourth-most-powerful storm to hit the United States.

Although not as devastating as the 2017 season, when Harvey, Irma and Maria ravaged the nation, it was still another fairly potent season: “It’s very rare for there to be two years back-to-back where you’re impacted by two high-impact storms,” AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said. The six-month season this year began June 1.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle Kathy Coy stands among what is left of her home after Hurricane Michael destroyed it on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. She said she was in the home when it was blown apart and is thankful to be alive. In this aerial view, a storm damaged church is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. In this aerial view, storm damaged boats are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. (L-R) Comeasha Stanley, Ramari Stanley and Terrell Atkinson stand near a heavily damaged apartment after Hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. A view of a hotel room with a collapsed wall in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The overhang of a gas station is toppled over in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Inlet Beach, Florida. Amanda Logsdon begins the process of trying to clean up her home after the roof was blown off by the passing winds of hurricane Michael on October 11, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. Haley Nelson stands in front of what is left of one of her fathers trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. A tree lays on a home and car after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Rick Teska (L) helps a business owner rescue his dogs from the damagd business after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Damaged buildings and a flooded street are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. People walk past damaged stores after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. A large tree is shown toppled onto cars and boats that had been moved to higher ground to avoid damage from Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Crawfordville, Florida. Broken awnings are seen after hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A stores windows are seen shattered as hurricane Michael passed through the downtown area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Mike Lindsey stands in his antique shop after the winds from hurricane Michael broke the windows in his shop on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Trees lay on the top of a home after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: A damaged home is seen after hurricane Michael passed through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane hit the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Scott Brazer and his dog Franklin take shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. A trash can and debris are blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. PANAMA CITY, FL - OCTOBER 10: Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Debris is blown down a street by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. Derik Kline takes shelter in a parking garage as Hurricane Michael passes through the area on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a category 4 storm. The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. The storm surge and waves from Hurricane Michael batter the beachfront homes on October 10, 2018 in the Florida Panhandle community of Shell Point Beach, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. The town of Saint Marks goes underwater as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida. The Cooter Stew Cafe starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida. Bo Lynn's Market starts taking water in the town of Saint Marks as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida. Ellis Davis makes sure his boat is secure as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 4 storm. Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge. Mitchell Pope tries to salvage what he can from his mobile home as Hurricane Michael pushes the storm surge up the Wakulla and Saint Marks Rivers which come together here on October 10, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida.

In addition to Florence and Michael, two tropical storms, Alberto and Gordon, hit the Gulf Coast, AccuWeather said.

In total, 15 named storms formed this year, of which eight were hurricanes. Two of those eight were classified as “major” hurricanes, which mean they were storms of Category 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Scale of Hurricane Intensity.

That made it a slightly above-average season, as an average season has 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The 2018 hurricane season was also the first since 2008 to have four named storms active at the same time (Florence, Helene, Isaac and Joyce), NOAA said.

The active season was due to “warmer Atlantic Ocean temperatures, a stronger west-African monsoon and the fact that El Niño did not form in time to suppress the season," said Gerry Bell, lead forecaster at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

As for the hurricane season in the eastern Pacific Ocean, 2018 was the most active season ever recorded, when measured by the overall energy generated by the storms, Klotzbach said.

And in the central Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Lane brought record-setting rains to Hawaii in August. Over 52 inches of rain fell there, the most on record in Hawaii.

Though the official end of the season is Friday, December tropical storms and hurricanes do occasionally occur. Since records began in 1851, only six hurricanes have been recorded after Nov. 30, NOAA said.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM