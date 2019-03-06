CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deep-sea fishermen reeled in what might be their biggest catch yet: at least $750,000 worth of cocaine -- possibly $1 million worth.

The two men caught a package floating in the water some 70 miles southeast of Charleston, WCSC-TV reports. Debris was spotted floating around the bundle, with a school of Mahi-mahi jumping in and out of the water.

“We trolled past it,” one of the fishermen told the TV station. “Every time we passed it, we caught a fish.”

A few hours of fishing later, they reeled in the package, noticed what was inside and called up the Coast Guard. Police onshore met up with them and estimated they pulled 30-50 kilos of cocaine.

The Coast Guard said the amount of cocaine found could carry a street value between $750,000 to $1 million.

“They absolutely did the right thing in notifying the Coast Guard,” Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit told WCSC.

Work is ongoing to figure out the source of the drugs.

