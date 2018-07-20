Federal officials said Friday that 450 children have now been reunited with their parents to comply with a federal judge’s order that the Trump administration bring together undocumented immigrant families separated under its “zero tolerance” policy.

A majority of the nearly 2,600 immigrant children - who were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border with their parents for trying to illegally enter the country - still remain apart from their parents in facilities around the country.

The administration’s controversial practice was designed to discourage illegal immigration by keeping immigrant parents apart from their children before they entered deportation proceedings. The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the policy in federal court in San Diego.

In response to the ACLU lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the Trump administration to end the practice of breaking up families, saying it potentially violates immigrants' due process rights. She then gave federal authorities 30 days to reunite nearly 2,600 children who had been separated from their parents. The deadline is July 26.

The first group – children under age 5 – were finished earlier this month when the government reunited 57 children with their parents.

The parents of 136 children waived their right to be reunited, according to a court filing by Justice Department attorneys.

During a court hearing in San Diego on Friday, Sabraw sounded pleased with the progress made so far by the government to meet his deadlines.

"It appears that this process is working and is on time and is on track," he said.

Department of Justice attorney August Flentje said the next few days will become complicated with cases where parents are more difficult to find, or their criminal background is still being investigated. But Flentje said the government is "hoping" to complete all required reunifications by Thursday's deadline.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM