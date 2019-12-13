WASHINGTON — Senior lawmakers have announced a tentative agreement on an almost $1.4 trillion government-wide spending bill. The deal would would stave off a federal shutdown next weekend and split the differences on a number of contentious issues.

Word of the agreement comes from the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and other top members of Congress.

“There’s a meeting of the minds,” The Associated Press quoted House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., as saying, announcing the handshake deal.

The agreement would award President Donald Trump with additional money for the U.S.-Mexico border wall while giving the Democrats who control the House a number of their priorities.

Votes in the House and Senate are expected next week before a spending bill expires next Friday at midnight.

RELATED: Watch Live: Judiciary panel moves steadily toward Trump impeachment vote

RELATED: Sen. King cosponsors bill preventing future government shutdowns