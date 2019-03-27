The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday new policies on breast cancer screening that would provide patients with more information on dense breast tissue.

The FDA wants to require providers to explain how dense breast tissue affects the accuracy of mammograms, so that patients are more informed and have the option to take additional tests to screen for cancer.

m. Dense breasts have less fatty tissue and more fibroglandular tissue. The dense tissue can make it hard for machines to find signs of breast cancer during a mammogram, and dense breast tissue is considered a risk factor for breast cancer.

It's the first time in more than 20 years that the FDA has proposed amendments to mammogram regulations. According to the FDA, the amendments would "improve the quality of mammography services for millions of Americans."

“Breast cancer is one of the most worrisome health concerns facing women," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

The National Cancer Institute says that approximately 12.4 percent of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point during their lifetime. It's the second leading cause of death among women. Men can also be diagnosed with breast cancer. In men, it usually occurs between 60-70 years of age.

Other proposals from the FDA will add three additional categories to mammogram assessments, and provide patients with more detailed reports of their tests.

“The FDA is committed to advancing efforts that improve the health of women," said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D. We believe the proposed rule would help empower patients and health care professionals by proposing improvements to the information facilities communicate to them, helping to facilitate the sometimes difficult conversations about potential risks for breast cancer."