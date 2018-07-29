Fort Myers, FL — TeNiya Jones, 19, a 2017 Dunbar High School graduate and University of Kentucky sophomore, drowned in Tel Aviv, according to family members. She was missing since Saturday night.

According to The Times of Israel, the body of Jones washed up in Tel Aviv early Monday. She had disappeared off a beach at the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam after entering the water with two friends and getting caught in a rip current.

Jones was in a seven-week exchange program in Jordan when friends decided to take a weekend trip to Israel before returning to the U.S. next Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

