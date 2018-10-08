The West Hollywood City Council may want to permanently remove President Donald Trump’s starfrom the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but that isn't stopping dozens of replicas from popping up.

As many as 50 vinyl lookalikes appeared on the Walk of Fame early Thursday, according to the "Hollywood Reporter," just two weeks after a man destroyed the president's official star with a pickaxe.

A Twitter account called “The Faction” claimed responsibility for the vandalism, warning that more stars would appear if Trump’s namesake is removed.

The remains of President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

“Keep taking down the @realDonaldTrump star, and we will further spread Trump Derangement Syndrome by installing a never ending stream of stars,” the group, that nicknamed themselves the “MAGA Legion,” tweeted Thursday.

The tweet was accompanied by a video, which showed "Faction" members installing the stars. WATCH: Warning - Graphic language.

Dressed in neon orange construction vests and hard-top helmets, they placed vinyl stickers replicating Trump’s star around actual stars on the Walk of Fame, including the likes of late night host Jimmy Kimmel and actor/director Rob Reiner.

The group, which includes a self-described “Rogue Right Wing street artist,” told the "Hollywood Reporter" that the stickers cost $1,000 and were funded by a “young and anonymous entrepreneur." They added the fake Trump stickers could last 10 years untouched.

However, the stars didn't last long. An employee with Ripley's Believe It or Not! told the publication that they peeled the stars off in fear of further vandalism and damage to their property, referencing July's incident that left Trump's star in shambles.

The president's star was destroyed for the second time last month by a pickaxe-wielding 24-year-old man who turned himself into police.

Earlier this week, the West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved a resolution to urge the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to permanently remove Trump’s star, citing his “disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values" of the city.

