People worldwide reported problems with Facebook and Instagram Wednesday. Some of the biggest issues involving pictures and albums not loading.

Tracking website DownDetector Wednesday morning and early afternoon showed 85% of the problems reported with Facebook involved pictures. The website's live outage map, which glows yellow and red depending upon how many reports there are, showed issues across the United States. It also indicated problems in several countries across Europe and South America.

People were also reporting videos not playing. The Facebook messenger app also had several thousand people reporting issues.

DownDetctor said the most-reported problem for Instagram was with people's news feeds.

Messaging tool WhatsApp users were also dealing with the issues, with 72% saying they could not send or receive messages.

Twitter users were reporting problems with direct messages and delayed notifications.

Facebook wasn't immediately reachable for comment, according to USA TODAY.