An extraordinary two-week quarantine of a cruise ship is ending in Japan, and many scientists say it has been a failure.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship seemed to serve as an incubator for the new virus from China instead of an isolation facility meant to prevent the worsening of an outbreak.

With more than 540 cases of COVID-19, the ship has more infections than anywhere outside China.

Experts say an investigation is needed to determine why the quarantine failed and if there's another mode of transmission aboard the ship.

One ethicist says the failure was tragic but that the quarantine, which ends Wednesday, was justified.

The Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday that it believes the rate of new infections on board the ship, especially among those without symptoms, still represents an ongoing risk.

"Therefore, to protect the health of the American public, all passengers and crew of the ship have been placed under travel restrictions, preventing them from returning to the United States for at least 14 days after they had left the Diamond Princess," the CDC said in a statement.

A bus carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

AP

There are more than 100 Americans still on board the Diamond Princess or in hospitals in Japan, health officials said. If anyone from the ship arrives back in the U.S. before the 14-day period ends, they'll have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine, the CDC explained.