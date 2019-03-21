Excellence is officially returning to the big screen.

Production company Orion Pictures has confirmed that a “Bill & Ted 3” movie will be coming to theaters August 21, 2020 in a video that featured our two favorite airheads.

Alex Winter, who plays Bill, and Keanu Reeves, Ted, stood in front of the Hollywood Bowl Theater to make the announcement and thank their fans for making it possible.

“It is all because of you guys,” Winter said in the video. “We owe you a huge debt of gratitude and wanted to say thank you.”

The pair of goofballs ended the video with their most recognized catchphrase, “be excellent.”

The movie, officially called “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” is set to start shooting this summer.