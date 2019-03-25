Everyone knows that April will be dedicated to the final season of "Game of Thrones," and the release of "Avengers: Endgame." Unfortunately, HBO won't be releasing every episode of "Game of Thrones" at once, so we'll have to rely on Netflix for something to watch in between.

Luckily, Netflix does not disappoint. There's a ton of new content for the month of April, including the highly anticipated return of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Sabrina Spellman is stronger than ever in the second half and based on the trailer, it looks like she's embracing more of her dark side.

If you're looking for something a little more lighthearted, Kevin Hart's first original Netflix Comedy special titled "Irresponsible" will debut on April 2.

Fans of "Black Mirror's" interactive episode "Bandersnatch" will get another piece of interactive content to play with. Bear Grylls of "Man vs. Wild" will debut a new interactive series called "You vs. Wild." Clearly the producers missed a great opportunity to call it "Bear-dersnatched."

As always, we will have to say goodbye to a few titles at the end of the month. Star Wars fans should schedule a binge watch session when they can, because "Star Wars, the Clone Wars," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars Seasons 1-5" and Star Wars: The Clone Wars The Lost Missions" are all leaving on April 7. James Bond fans should sneak in a movie night or two as well, because "Goldfinger" and "The Spy who Loved Me" will also be leaving the streaming service.

Here's the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix next month:

Arriving to Netflix

April 1

ULTRAMAN -- Netflix Original Anime

Across The Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible - Netflix Original Comedy Special

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive -- Netflix Original Film

After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good.

Avail. 4/5/19

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 -- Netflix Original Series

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet -- Netflix Original Series

Persona: Collection -- Netflix Original Series

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor -- Netflix Original Series

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8 -- Netflix Original Series

Tijuana -- Netflix Original Series

Unicorn Store -- Netflix Original Film

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 -- Netflix Original Series

April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild -- Netflix Original Series

April 11

Black Summer -- Netflix Original Series

April 12

A Land Imagined -- Netflix Original Film

Band Aid

Huge in France -- Netflix Original Series

Mighty Little Bheem -- Netflix Original Series

The Perfect Date -- Netflix Original Film

The Silence -- Netflix Original Film

Special -- Netflix Original Series

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? -- Netflix Original Series

April 15

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick -- Netflix Original Series

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends -- Netflix Original Series

April 18

My First First Love -- Netflix Original Series

April 19

A Fortunate Man -- Netflix Original Series

A gifted engineer flees his austere roots to pursue wealth and success among Copenhagen's elite, but the pride propelling him threatens to be his ruin.

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage -- Netflix Original Series

Cuckoo: Season 5 -- Netflix Original Series

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher -- Netflix Original Film

Rilakkuma and Kaoru -- Netflix Original Anime

Samantha!: Season 2 -- Netflix Original Series

Someone Great -- Netflix Original Film

April 20

Grass is Greener -- Netflix Original Series

April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2 -- Netflix Original Series

Selection Day - New Episodes-- Netflix Original Series

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson -- Netflix Original Series

April 24

Bonding -- Netflix Original Series

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

The Protector: Season 2 -- Netflix Original Series

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads -- Netflix Original Series

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 -- Netflix Original Series

Street Food -- Netflix Original Series

The Sapphires

Yankee -- Netflix Original Series

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward -- Netflix Original Series

Baki: Part 2 -- Netflix Original Anime

Ingress: The Animation -- Netflix Original Anime

No date

Chambers -- Netflix Original Series

Leaving Netflix

April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

April 4

Raw

April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

April 18

Silver Linings Playbook