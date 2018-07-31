A stunning video of what appears to be a giant, rapidly setting moon behind a volcano may, at first glance, seem fake. NASA, however, assures you that's it's genuine.

The video, posted as NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day, was shot in May. It shows the moon taking up the full screen behind Mount Tiede, a volcano in the Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa.

Photographer Daniel López shot this video using a telescopic lens from ten miles away.

People can be seen on the mountain looking back toward López's camera. That's because they were watching the sunrise -- just as the full moon was setting behind them.

As for its size, that's the eye playing tricks on you. The moon looks bigger setting on the horizon than it does high in the sky.

What makes the video stunning is how fast it appears that the moon is moving. NASA said that it's actually the Earth's movement and not the moon's that made the event seem so fast.

The video was shot in May during the full Milk Moon. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, "During May cows, goats, and sheep enjoy sprouting weeds, grasses, and herbs in the pastures and produce lots of rich milk, full of vitamins."

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA