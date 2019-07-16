LOS ANGELES — "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden announced top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. They were accompanied by TV academy chair and CEO Frank Scherma and academy president and COO Maury McIntyre.

The announcements were streamed live at Emmys.com as well as on the Academy's Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts at 11:30 a.m EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

Here are the nominees (For a full list of all categories, visit Emmys.com

Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succesion"

"This is Us"

Comedy Series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

Limited Series

"Chernobly"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

Television Movie

"Bandersnatch: Black Mirror"

"Brexit"

"Deadwood"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner With Herve"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

"Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jode Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Blackish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Anjanue Ellis," When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklange, "Game of Thrones"

Michael Kelly "House of Cards"

Chris Sullivan, "This is Us"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Coleman, "Fleabag"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"



Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"

Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"

John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"

Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"

Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul"

Glynn Turman, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Kumail Nanjiani, "The Twilight Zone"

Michael Angarano, "This is Us"

Ron Cephas Jones, "This is Us"

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story, Apocalypse"

Carice van Houten, "Game of Thrones"

Cicely Tyson, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Laverne Cox, "Orange is the New Black"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Phylicia Rashad, "This is Us"

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"

Robert de Niro, "Saturday Night Live"

John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"

Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"

Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Peter MacNicol, "Veep"

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"

Kristen Scott Tomas, "Fleabag"

Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live"

Emma Thomspon, "Saturday Night Live"

Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"

Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Nailed It!"

"Rupaul's Drag Race"

"The Voice"

Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Variety Sketch Series

"At Home With Amy Sedaris"

"Documentary Now!"

"Drunk History"

"I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Who Is America?"