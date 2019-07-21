Embattled Puerto Rico governor says he will not seek re-election but won't resign; steps down as head of his party
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says he will not seek re-election but won't resign. He has also stepped down as the head of his party.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello speaks during a press conference in La Fortaleza's Tea Room, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Rossello summoned the press a few hours after a riot took place near the executive mansion, where protesters demanded Rossello step down after a leak of profanity-laced and at times misogynistic online chat with nine other male members of his administration. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
This is a breaking news story, it will be updated.