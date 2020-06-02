Elizabeth Smart, the woman who was abducted at knifepoint when she was only 14-years-old, told CBS "This Morning’s" Gayle King she was sexually assaulted on a Delta Air Lines flight last year.

She said she was on a flight in the summer of 2019 when the man sitting next to her touched her while she slept.

“I had been asleep and all of a sudden I woke up because I felt someone’s hand rubbing in between my legs on my inner thigh,” Smart told King. “The last time someone touched me without my say-so was when I was kidnapped. And I froze. I didn’t know what to do. And I speak to other women about this.” 

Smart said during her interview that the incident sparked her to launch "Smart Defense." It's a self-defense program to help give women and girls the skills they need to protect themselves.

RELATED: Father of kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart announces he's gay, leaving his wife

RELATED: Wanda Barzee, one of Elizabeth Smart's kidnappers, released from prison

During the interview, Smart also said she filed a formal complaint with Delta Air Lines.

Elizabeth Smart was 14-year-old old when she was taken from her Salt Lake City home. She was taken by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee before being raped, drugged and held captive for nine months.

She was later found while walking with Barzee and Mitchell on a street in the suburb of Sandy, Utah, by people who recognized the couple from media reports.

Smart, now married with two children, has written a book about the ordeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Escaping her past, kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart moves forward
01 / 15
Activist Elizabeth Smart, 30 poses for a portrait, on March 27, 2018, following an interview with USA TODAY, in New York. After being kidnapped from her home at age 14 and rescued nine months later, Smart has used her ordeal to become a champion for child safety.
02 / 15
Smart recently released her new book "Where There's Hope: Healing, Moving Forward, and Never Giving Up."
03 / 15
Actor Skeet Ulrich, left, narrator/producer Elizabeth Smart, actor Alana Boden and executive producer Allison Berkley of 'I Am Elizabeth Smart' speak onstage during the A+E Networks portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.
04 / 15
Kidnapping survivor, Elizabeth Smart looks on as Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks to reporters while touring the state crime lab, in Taylorsville, Utah. Smart supports Hatch's proposal that would speed up DNA testing at crime labs a measure she said would help ensure people guilty of kidnapping and sexual assault are locked up before they can harm others while diminishing the time victims have to wait on investigations to conclude.
05 / 15
Smart authored another book, "My Story."
06 / 15
Melissa Baum, who's 10 year-old daughter Lindsey disappeared from their McCleary home in June 2009, wipes a tear from her eye after being introduced to kidnap survivor Elizabeth Smart, who was set to speak to a joint meeting of the Rotary Clubs of Thurston County in Lacey, Wash. A kidnapping survivor, Elizabeth Smart told the harrowing story her 2002 Utah abduction and nine-month ordeal.
07 / 15
In 2010, Elizabeth Smart addresses the media outside the federal court house following the guilty verdict in the Brian David Mitchell trail in Salt Lake City. Mitchell was found guilty of the June 5, 2002 kidnapping of Smart.
08 / 15
Elizabeth Smart walks with her mother Louis Smart after testifying, for the first time, in a competency hearing for her kidnapper Brian David Mitchell in Salt Lake City, Utah.
09 / 15
Brian David Mitchell, in shackles, sings a hymn during his competency hearing on Feb. 16, 2005. He was later removed from the Salt Lake City courtroom. Mitchell is charged with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart.
10 / 15
Brian David Mitchell, aka Emmanuel, walks in front of ZCMI Mall on Main Street in Salt Lake City in the spring of 2002. Mitchell is being held in connection with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart last June. Mitchell, 49, who roamed the streets as an itinerant preacher, grew up in Salt Lake City.
11 / 15
Utah prosecutors delayed kidnapping charges against self-proclaimed prophet Brian Mitchell, left, and his wife, Wanda Ilene Barzee, right, in the abduction of Elizabeth Smart. But as questions swirled about whether the girl was abused during the nine-month ordeal, Mitchell's father says any punishment should be tempered by Elizabeth's survival. The couple are seen here in police booking mugs taken March 12, 2003.
12 / 15
Witnesses reported seeing Elizabeth Smart wearing a disguise in public with self-proclaimed prophet Brian Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Ilene Barzee. A person suspected of being Elizabeth Smart in disguise (left). This photo was displayed on the FOX News channel. Man to the right is unidentified.
13 / 15
A group of more than 100 volunteers comb the fields at This Is The Place State Park for clues to missing 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart in Salt Lake City. Smart was taken by gunpoint from the bedroom she shares with her 9-year-old sister June 5, 2002.
14 / 15
Brett Parkinson directs volunteers to an orientation meeting before they join other groups searching for missing Elizabeth Smart, June 9, 2002, in Salt Lake City.
15 / 15
Ed and Lois Smart, parents of Elizabeth Smart, look at a poster of their daughter Elizabeth at a city-wide event celebrating her return, on March 14, 2003, in Salt Lake City. She was abducted last June and was found alive in Sandy, Utah.