Donald Trump appreciates what Tiger Woods had to say about him over the weekend.

A day after Woods was asked about his relationship with the president, Trump praised Woods in a tweet on Monday.

"The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say," Trump tweeted. "Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart."

Trump and Woods have known each other for a number of years, with both golfing together in the past.

The subject of their relationship was brought up during a news conference Sunday following Woods' final-round 70 at The Northern Trust.

Woods was asked what he would say to immigrants of color "who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?"

Woods avoided being partisan or provocative.

"He's the President of the United States," Woods said. "You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office."

Contributing: Golfweek

