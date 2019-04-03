LAYTON, Utah — A husky dog bit a young boy, causing serious injuries and sending him to the hospital in Utah on Sunday.

Initial reports from the Layton Fire Department said the four-year-old child stuck his arm on the other side of a fence where there were two dogs, reports CBS affiliate KUTV.

The child had a sock on his arm and was reaching to pet one of the dogs when it bit him, severing his hand below the elbow.

Fire department officials say the child was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital in serious condition, reported the Associated Press.

KUTV reported that it's not believed his arm will be recoverable.

Battalion Chief Jason Cook says the child was playing in the yard before going over to the fence that separates the backyard from where the two huskies lived, reported KUTV.

After the attack, his family tried to limit the bleeding until emergency workers arrived.

Cook told the AP the child's hand has not been found and "may have been ingested by the dog."

The dogs are in the custody of animal control officers.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM TODAY